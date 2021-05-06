Jack Savoretti Premieres New Single “Who’s Hurting Who” Featuring Nile Rodgers

UK singer/songwriter Jack Savoretti returns with his irresistible new single “Who’s Hurting Who” — a disco-fueled pop track featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers.

“Who’s Hurting Who” is the first release from Savoretti’s forthcoming album Europiana, due out via Capitol Records on June 25.







Co-produced by Rodgers and Mark Ralph (Tove Lo, MARINA), “Who’s Hurting Who” arrives as a gloriously upbeat piece of soul-pop, perfectly showcasing Savoretti’s alluring vocal presence. With its dance-ready grooves, glistening guitar riffs, and lavish string arrangements, the song fully embodies the elegant escapism of Europiana, an album Savoretti describes as “the music of my childhood summers, remade for today.” But despite its undeniably fun spirit, “Who’s Hurting Who” also bears an intense emotional power. “It’s my take on the great Kris Kristofferson’s song ‘Nobody Wins,’” Savoretti reveals. “About behavior I’m all too familiar with, but hopefully is behind me. It’s a serious song in shiny packaging.”

To pre-order, go to https://jacksavoretti.lnk.to/EuropianaPR

The official video for “Who’s Hurting Who” will premiere soon, complete with a cameo from Rodgers. “Nile brings groove, glamour, and chic that is everything that Europiana is,” says Savoretti of his collaborator.

The seventh full-length from Savoretti, Europiana serves as the follow-up to his gold-certified album Singing to Strangers: a 2019 release that marked his first #1 on the UK album chart and earned praise from such outlets as The Telegraph (who hailed its “heady love songs mixing lush orchestrations with a tight, electric band”). This time around, Savoretti recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios with leading producers like Cam Blackwood (London Grammar, Florence + the Machine), approaching the album with more confidence and imagination than ever before. “Singing to Strangers was my first album that wasn’t all about me, which I loved,” Savoretti says. “Europiana pushes that further. There are more characters and bigger concepts. I’m looking out at the world, not inwards.”







Tracklisting for Europiana by Jack Savoretti:

1. I Remember Us

2. Secret Life

3. Who’s Hurting Who

4. When You’re Lonely

5. More Than Ever

6. Too Much History

7. Dancing In The Living Room

8. Each And Every Moment

9. The Way You Said Goodbye

10. Calling Me Back To You

11. War Of Words