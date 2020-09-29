Jeff Rosenstock Performs “Scram!” On Late Night With Seth Meyers

Jeff Rosenstock surprised fans with the release of his incredible fourth album, No Dream, which came without warning in May and has already received countless mid-year list accolades. Last night, Jeff and his band performed No Dream highlight “Scram!” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The absolutely electrifying performance was safely and responsibly filmed at Atomic Garden in Oakland, CA, and features the band tearing “Scram!” to shreds while performing with face masks on because, you know, WE’RE STILL IN A PANDEMIC.

In addition to No Dream, Jeff Rosenstock released a 2020 DUMP on Bandcamp and Jeff’s digital donation label, Quote Unquote Records, a couple of weeks ago, featuring an evolving collection of powerful songs he’s recorded at home during quarantine. All proceeds are going to charitable causes, such as Mutual Aid LA and North Brooklyn Mutual Aid. Check out 2020 DUMP now HERE.