Jhay Cortez Shares New Single “Christian Dior” Ahead of GRAMMYs Performance with Bad Bunny

Jhay Cortez is sharing a new single from his forthcoming sophomore album Timelezz. “Christian Dior” is produced by Tainy and comes on the heels of previous RIAA Gold Certified single, “Kobe En LA,” further demonstrating the range of artistry that Jhay Cortez is capable of as he continues to establish himself as the leader of the new school of Latin artists.







Cortez’ new song also coincides with the announcement made earlier this week that he’ll be performing “Dakiti” at this year’s GRAMMY Awards alongside Bad Bunny.

The #1 Hot Latin Song-charting Bad Bunny collaboration became the biggest song in the world by reaching the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Spotify Top 200 and Apple Music General charts.