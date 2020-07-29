Josiah Johnson Reveals New Single “Woman In A Man’s Life”

Growing up curious and bright in an insular, conservative community, Josiah Johnson learned early on to discern which parts of himself were welcome and which were not. Though he felt love in that community, it was a smaller love than what he needed. Now, though, after years of self-study and self-healing, Johnson is ready to pen the next chapter of his life. That next chapter includes his new single “Woman In A Man’s Life”, out today.

“For a long time,” he says, “I held onto a lot of shame around the softness and sensitivity – around the nurturing parts of myself.” The track is featured on Johnson’s upcoming debut album Every Feeling On A Loop, to be released on September 4.

“We are beginning as a culture to reckon with gender roles and expectations, different standards and power dynamics. As someone who can fall back on presenting pretty straight, but has known I’m queer for a long time, I have been in process shedding my internalized homophobia and claiming my sensitivity, nurturing nature, my yin qualities as strengths. So when I sing “I’m a woman in a man’s life,” it holds empowerment for me,” Johnson explained.

On Every Feeling on a Loop, lush musical arrangements and harmonies support Johnson’s baritone crooning. At times, the songs sound like prayers. At others, his exuberance feels like the euphoria he’d always sought, this time hard-earned and wiser. He says he feels like a new person making it, charting his journey out of the dark into the wide awake of the morning, using the magic that was his all along.

“I’ve learned to love my process,” Johnson says. “I’ve learned to love when I’ve taken the long way and where I get to admit mistakes. Humility and uncertainty are welcome. Being seen for who I am and where I’m at is my priority. And I am exactly where I am supposed to be. The result of that new courage bears out in how I’m able to be a better friend to the people I love. That’s the gift.”

1. False Alarms

1. False Alarms

2. Woman In A Man’s Life

3. Nobody Knows

4. I Wish I Had

5. Rise Up

6. I Had A Choice

7. Waiting On You

8. Hey Kid

9. Same Old Brick

10. Grandma

11. World’s Not Gonna End

12. Solve Problems