Julien Baker Performs “Hardline” on Late Night With Seth Meyers

This past Friday, Julien Baker released her third album, Little Oblivions to great critical praise. Last night, she performed her single “Hardline” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In other news, On Thursday, March 25 she will perform her first streamed concert in support of the album. The show is taking place via STAGED, streaming pioneers Audiotree’s acclaimed virtual concert series.

The fully-produced streaming concert will be broadcast from Nashville’s Analog (at Hutton Hotel), marking the first show from Nashville in the series. Three screenings will air on March 25 to ensure fans worldwide can tune in during prime time.

Screening times are 8pm AEDT, 7pm GMT, and 9pm EDT. Tickets start at $15 and are available exclusively at https://audiotree.tv/streams.

Each screening will be available for 24 hours after the completion of the show, on-demand, so fans can watch the show as many times as they’d like. Special guest Mini Trees will be the support for Julien Baker.