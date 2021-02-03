Julien Baker Shares New Single “Favor” With Backing Vocals From Lucy Dacus & Phoebe Bridgers

Loading...

Julien Baker has shared another single from her forthcoming album Little Oblivions by way of a new single, “Favor”. The track follows up Baker’s previously released singles, “Hardline” and “Faith Healer.” Fans can pre-order Little Oblivions here and the album will be available everywhere on February 26th (Matador Records).

“I used to think about myself, like I was a talented liar,” Baker sings on the track, “turns out that all my friends were trying to do me a favor.” Here those friends are Baker’s boygenius collaborators, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers.

Phoebe says, “Julien is one of those people whose opinion you want to hear about everything. A true critical thinker with an ever-changing and ridiculously articulate worldview. Her music changes in the same way, and this record is my favorite thing she’s ever done. I’m sure I’ll think the same about the next one.”

Lucy noted, “We sang on Favor in Nashville the same day we recorded vocals for Graceland Too and a song of mine. That day had the same atmosphere as when we recorded the boygenius EP. Making music was just a natural result of being together, easy as can be but also rare in a way that feels irreplicable. I love the song for its stark but sensitive picture of friendship, what it looks like to recover from broken trust. Makes me think about how truth only ever breaks what should be broken, and how love is never one of those things. I’m always honored to be brought into Julien’s life and music.”