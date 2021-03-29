Justin Bieber Releases Second Official Live Performance with Vevo

Loading...

Vevo announces the release of Justin Bieber’s Official Live Performance of “Anyone,” from his new album Justice.

“Anyone” follows Justin Bieber’s previous Official Live Performance of “Hold On.” Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of immense performances.

Justin was one of Vevo’s Top 10 Worldwide Most Watched Artists of 2020, with his track “Yummy” coming in at 2020’s #2 in Vevo’s most watched global video chart. 2021 saw Justin release Justice, his sixth studio album, which includes the chart-topping global smashes “Holy” feat. Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” feat. Benny Blanco, “Anyone,” and “Hold On,” garnering over two billion streams worldwide. Most recently, Justin dropped the music video for “Peaches,” which racked up more than five million views in less than 24 hours.

Previously, Justin partnered with Vevo to take fans behind the scenes of his recent releases with Vevo Footnotes videos for “Holy,” “Lonely” and “Anyone.” With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world.

