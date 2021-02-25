Kam-Bu Shares New Song and Video “Black on Black”

Loading...

South London rapper Kam-Bu shares the new song and video “Black on Black,” out now via Atlas Artists / Parlophone. The track was produced by Pablo Pullen, HYLNU & Tom Henry with additional production from Leon Vynehall.

At only 24 years old, it’s rare to find an artist capable of making such a strongly defined statement so early in their career, however Kam-Bu more than delivers on “Black on Black,” the track pointing towards themes of Black empowerment, unity and strength. The accompanying video directed by YOUT (Marcus Grey & Jeremy Cole) depicts a powerful portrayal of generational pride within the Black British community while also challenging the notion of British imperialism.

Speaking on the track, Kam says “This track is an exploration of how the ‘Black on Black’ narrative, which is often perceived as negative, can be flipped on its head to represent black culture in a positive way. Discussing topics such as the teaching of financial literacy, the circulation of wealth and unity within a community. This song was inspired by Fela Kuti and his use of repetition as a sort of sonic marching song on demonstration day, this is what I was aiming for when writing the chorus. ‘Black on Black’ is a track for empowerment, equality and reflection.”