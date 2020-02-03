Kaytranda Shares New Video for “10%” Feat Kali Uchis

After ending the last decade with one of the best dance records of the year, Kaytranda returns to share a new music video from BUBBA. Directed by Steven Isaac – Wilson, “10%” featuring Kali Uchis is an energetic, three-minute cut that celebrates ball culture where the artist hosts his own rendition of the event with no shortage of looks, walks, and vogues.

In conjunction with the video, Kaytranda is also announcing a North American tour. Kicking off April 22nd in San Francisco, he’ll make numerous stops around the country including dates in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and more, before closing out the run June 6th in Minneapolis.

BUBBA is the highly-anticipated follow up to Kaytranda’s breakout debut 99.9% and features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more. The album landed at #1 on the Electronic Albums chart and #3 on the R&B Albums chart upon it’s release and is available for vinyl pre-order on his website.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

3/21 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU

4/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

4/28 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

4/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

5/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall

5/2 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

5/8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

5/9 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

5/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

5/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

5/16 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5/21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

5/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/23 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in A Bottle Festival

5/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/4 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

6/5 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

6/6 – Paisley Park, MN @ Prince Celebration 2020