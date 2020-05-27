Kenny Mason – “Angel’s Calling” Music Video

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason shares another new video from his debut album Angelic Hoodrat. The acoustic video for “Angel’s Calling” is directed by Nasser Boulaich and marks the fifth visual to be released from the album, which Hypebeast called “a bold proclamation full of originality,” following “Firestarter” “Hit,” “Angelic Hoodrat,” and a joint video for “Chevron/PTSD.”

Part of a burgeoning new wave of Atlanta musicians, Kenny Mason is redefining popular notions of the city’s sound. Displaying versatility as a rapper with a wide spectrum of influences spanning from hip-hop to alt-rock, Angelic Hoodrat brings all these elements to the forefront and showcases his distinct and singular vision as an artist.