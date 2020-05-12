Kenny Mason Shares “Firestarter” Single Off Debut Album

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason shares a new video from his debut album Angelic Hoodrat. “Firestarter” is co-directed by Nasser Boulaich and Aditya Pamidi and is the fourth visual from the album, which Hypebeast called “a bold proclamation full of originality,” following “Hit,” “Angelic Hoodrat,” and a joint video for “Chevron/PTSD.”

Part of a burgeoning new wave of Atlanta musicians, Kenny Mason is redefining popular notions of the city’s sound. Displaying versatility as a rapper with a wide spectrum of influences spanning from hip-hop to alt-rock, Angelic Hoodrat brings all these elements to the forefront and showcases his distinct and singular vision as an artist. In 2019 alone he performed at Rolling Loud Miami, was named one of August’s Best New Artists by Pigeons & Planes, and had his song “G.O.A.T.” featured on HBO’s hit show Euphoria and was recently selected by Complex as one of their 25 Rappers to Watch in 2020.

Kenny Mason

Angelic Hoodrat

1. Firestarter

2. Angelic Hoodrat

3. PTSD

4. Lean

5. Chevron

6. Handles

7. Metal Wings

8. 30

9. Pretty Thoughts

10. Anti-Gravity

11. Angels Calling // My Dad

12. Once Again

13. U in a Gang // Exxon

14. Hit