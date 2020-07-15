KennyHoopla and Vevo Release DSCVR at Home Video of “how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?”

Vevo announces the release of KennyHoopla’s DSCVR at Home performance of “how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?” Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo’s DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, dodie and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

KennyHoopla emerged out of the midwestern underground in the latter years of the 2010s with a series of buzz-worthy singles that merged aspects of new wave, post-punk, and R&B. In 2019, he was one of the first signings to the newly launched Arista imprint Mogul Vision Music.

Born Kenneth La’Ron in Cleveland, Ohio, Hoopla began making music at a young age, influenced by acts like Funeral Suits, Passion Pit, and the Drums. Based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his early tracks were loosely labeled rap, though his dark-toned, guitar-based songs and aching contemplative vocals had more in common with indie rock and alt-R&B. He gained traction both regionally and online with 2017’s “Waves//” single and its 2018 follow-up, “Sickness.” When Sony relaunched Arista Records in 2019, Hoopla was among the first acts to join the label’s new Mogul Vision roster and he delivered the highly touted singles “lost cause//” and “sore loser//.” The buzz continued to grow as he relocated to Los Angeles and kicked off 2020 with the aggressive, post-punk influenced “how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?.”

“how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?” comes off KennyHoopla’s latest EP of the same name. The release gained the attention of NME, who called the collection “brilliantly earnest” and HYPEBEAST, who applauded it as an “unrelenting amalgamation of boundless creativity.”