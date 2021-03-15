Kina Remixes Mehro’s “chance with you”

Loading...

Breakout newcomer mehro recently released the standout “chance with you” single and today releases a remix from on-fire producer Kina. The single and remix come ahead of mehro’s SKY ON FIRE project, due out March 25.

The SKY ON FIRE project is now available for pre-order on limited edition cassette, CD, and gatefold 12″ black vinyl.

Kina’s remix highlights the power of subtlety. This downtempo refresh showcases mehro’s achingly passionate vocals, centering them as the main feature of the track. Accompanied by swelling synths, minimal percussion, and gorgeous balladic piano, Kina has taken the indie gem and transformed it into a powerfully emotional piece that straddles genre lines.

Kina adds, “I discovered mehro’s music thanks to a friend and I knew I had to make something with him or at least take one of his songs and make it ‘kinamood.’ When I heard ‘chance with you,’ I knew it was the one. I had so much fun working on this because mehro’s voice is fire and his mood matches mine nicely. It’s always nice to work with an artist whose sound naturally works with yours so it never feels forced.”

The simply exquisite “chance with you” is a love song for the ages. Passionate vocals muse on lost time as mehro confesses about a love he wishes he pursued: “If I could go back in time, I’d shoot my shot, just so I could have a chance with you.”