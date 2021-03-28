King Kooba & Simone “Flash” Gordon – Good Gosh (Remixes)

Loading...

Boom boom boom, what’s that? Up in the sky! Is it a bird, a plane or a crushing break beat destroying your brain? Hot off the release of the first single from the forthcoming new LP from King Kooba comes three new remixes bringing the ruckus to your dome.

First up is our compadre Homero Espinosa taking the track into old school Miami bass territory. So much 808 goodness, we can’t take it. Protect ya neck. Batting second is our main man Rob Grega bringing the song on a bass infused Mushroom Jazz excursion. So dope! Two times dope even. Wrapping up the set comes another one from Rob wrapping up the trippy dubbed out ride.

New album Return of the King coming this summer!