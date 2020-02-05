    King Krule Shares “Alone, Omen 3” Music Video Ahead of Upcoming Release & Tour

    King Krule releases “Alone, Omen 3,” the second single from his forthcoming album Man Alive!. The track comes with a video directed by Archy’s close friend Jocelyn Anquetil and was co-written by the artist and director.

    Featuring Archy surrounded by his friends, band mates, and collaborators, the video backs up the message that “you’re not alone.” Archy explains: “I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high. I appreciated the depression… but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now.”

    King Krule’s third album Man Alive! is out February 21st via True Panther / Matador Records. Catch him on tour across North America in April.

    Upcoming Tour Dates:

    3/3 – Brussels, Belgium @ A.B
    3/4 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
    3/5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
    3/7 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B Hall
    3/8 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
    3/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia
    3/21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland
    3/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    3/24 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    3/25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

    4/2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    4/3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    4/4 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek
    4/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    4/8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
    4/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
    4/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    4/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    4/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    4/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    4/18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    4/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    4/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    4/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    4/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    4/25 – New York NY @ Webster Hall

