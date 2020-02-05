King Krule Shares “Alone, Omen 3” Music Video Ahead of Upcoming Release & Tour

King Krule releases “Alone, Omen 3,” the second single from his forthcoming album Man Alive!. The track comes with a video directed by Archy’s close friend Jocelyn Anquetil and was co-written by the artist and director.

Featuring Archy surrounded by his friends, band mates, and collaborators, the video backs up the message that “you’re not alone.” Archy explains: “I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high. I appreciated the depression… but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now.”

King Krule’s third album Man Alive! is out February 21st via True Panther / Matador Records. Catch him on tour across North America in April.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

3/3 – Brussels, Belgium @ A.B

3/4 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

3/5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

3/7 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B Hall

3/8 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

3/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

3/21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland

3/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

3/24 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

3/25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

4/2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/4 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek

4/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

4/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

4/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

4/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

4/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

4/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

4/25 – New York NY @ Webster Hall