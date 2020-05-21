Kito – “Alone With You” feat. AlunaGeorge

Australian-bred, now LA-based producer Kito shares the music video for her new single “Alone With You” featuring AlunaGeorge.

Kito and her housemate, Rose Chirillo (who co-directed Kito’s last music video for ‘Wild Girl”), came up with the concept for this video as a way to show people that even though we’re all physically separated under current circumstances, that we’re alone *with* each other and dealing with these very unconventional times together.

The visual reflects the upbeat and undeniable energy of the song. It opens with AlunaGeorge enjoying a freshly lit joint in the bathtub before intercutting quarantine cameos from a cast of ZOOM’ED-in friends & notable musicians, including Donna Missal, Cxloe, Jillionaire, Lao Ra, and L Devine. Of course, Kito also makes an appearance as she dances in a self-made bedroom rave! The energy of the cameos match Kito’s distinct production as Aluna’s vocals shine on the hook, “I can’t be alone with you. When I’m alone with you, there’s no telling what we’ll do.”