Kito, VanJess, Channel Tres Unveil “Recap” Lyric Video

Kito, VanJess and Channel Tres team up on the infectious new single “Recap,” released today via Astralwerks. The Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer has conjured up a soulful, syncopated sliver of pop perfection that suggests when a relationship gets too complicated, it’s time for a “recap” – a return to the beginning and the early joys that first sparked romance.

An effortless, imaginative, genre-bending track, “Recap” was written during a magical weekend spent working in Bob Dylan’s legendary Airstream, located at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, CA.

Atop a percolating beat, the crystal clear vocals of acclaimed sister duo VanJess shine, ultimately segueing into a verse from Channel Tres, who promises the ultimate romantic dinner for two at Nobu in his seductive, sumptuous baritone.