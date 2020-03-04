Knxwledge Drops 2 Singles Ahead of New Album

Following the announcement of his forthcoming album 1988, Knxwledge is back to share two new singles. “dont be afraid” and “[bc] tm’s not promised” are the first two first tracks from 1988, which is due March 27th via Stones Throw Records.

“dont be afraid” is built around a soul sample flipped from the deep crate digging Knx is known for, while “[bc] tm’s not promised” is an interlude style track featuring a haunting piano loop and ambient sounds from the street. The tracks are accompanied by an animated visualizer by Rhymezlikedimez.

In addition to the new tracks, Knx is set to open a pair of sold out shows for Thundercat. The first will be at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 7th, and the second will be at The Observatory in Santa Ana on March 8th.

A prolific artist in the extreme sense of the word, Knxwledge continues to redefine instrumental hip-hop almost in real-time with a stream of beat tapes numbering in the hundreds on Bandcamp, and video remixes on Instagram.

Knxwledge’s output began early. 1988 takes its name from the fact that much of the new record was created that very year, when Knx was an infant. As the story is told, little baby Knx was left alone by his mother for just a few moments and crawled to a family member’s vintage SP-12 sampler. When his mother returned he had already produced his first beats and nearly mastered the machine. These tracks, all produced before nap time while rocking a Nike diaper, were stored over the years on floppy discs, then brought to his studio in recent months where they were finished up, mixed, and mastered.

1988 will be released with a deluxe vinyl edition. The main album will be boxed with a 10-inch EP and 7-inch single. These additional records contain all-new music that will not be released through digital platforms.

Upcoming Performances:

3/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern* [SOLD OUT] 3/8 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory* [SOLD OUT]

* opening for Thundercat