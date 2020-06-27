Kosine Hosts Grammy Museum Mini Masterclass

Multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, personality, actor, and co-founder of Da Internz, Kosine just hosted his own GRAMMY Museum Mini Masterclass.

Sponsored by Prudential Center, he opened up about his process, story, and even his favorite Stevie Wonder album during the enlightening and engaging session.

In the aftermath of the appearance, he continues to urge fans who make music to share it and tag him (@kosine5internz), @PruCenter, and #GRAMMYMuseumEXP.

Meanwhile, his single “Kings” with Idris Elba just crossed 1.1 million Spotify streams after landing looks from Billboard, NME, and more. Get ready for more from Kosine in 2020.