L.A. Phenoms Kills Birds Announce 2020 Tour Dates

LA-based band, Kills Birds are taking their wild live show to more cities in 2020, and they’re also an official SXSW band this year. LA Times says, “Watching Kills Birds onstage, it’s hard not to be taken in and shaken up.” Kim Gordon has called the music “hot as f*ck,” and Reggie Watts has been urging his fans to listen, while Buzzbands LA has pointed people towards the next live show, saying they are sure to put on “a hell of a show.”

They sold out their release show in September at Bootleg Theater to celebrate their first LP. The band also just played their first festival, and according to LA Times, “It almost certainly will not be their last big festival set.” LA Times also noted Nina Ljeti’s vocal performance, saying, “You could see echoes of iconic frontpeople like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O or even Joy Division’s Ian Curtis in the way she writhed and stabbed the air onstage, moving like a wick on a smoking firecracker.”

The band recently released their self-titled, debut album via KRO Records, with a new video for “Volcano.” Produced by Justin Raisen (Marisa Nadler, Angel Olsen, Yves Tumor), KILLS BIRDS includes the previously released singles, “Worthy Girl,” “Jesus Did” and “Ow,” along with six more incendiary tracks. See Tour Dates below.

Kills Birds Tour Dates

Feb 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop

Feb 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

Feb 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress*

Feb 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Triple Bs*

Mar 1 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar*

Mar 3 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish*

Mar 5- Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey*

Mar 6 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir*

Mar 7- Bend, OR @ Volcanic*

Mar 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield*

Mar 10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium*

Mar 11 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers*

Mar 12 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up*

Mar 13-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mar 22 – Dallas, TX @ Not so Fun Weekend

Mar 25-29 – Boise, ID – @Treefort Festival

* with Hot Snakes