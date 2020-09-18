LA’s Cholo Goth Duo Prayers Release “CHOLOANI” Video Feat. Iron Jacket From the Chichimeca Tribe

Prayers, the groundbreaking electronic cholo goth duo from Los Angeles, featuring Leafar Seyer (vox, lyrics and founder of the cholo goth movement) and Dave Parley (drums, beats and music) released “CHOLOANI” today on their YouTube channel. “CHOLOANI” is a stunning oral history in video form featuring Teypohs’weepeehl (Iron Jacket), a traditional language speaking member of the Chichimeca tribe whom shares the history of modern day cholo subculture from it’s cholani origin.

“The yauh’kweehkahtseehntleeh or (sacred opposition song) that Teypohs’weepeehl sings is over 30,000 years old and has not been heard for 300 years by anyone outside of the few remaining, language speaking, traditional cheecheemehkah who have still kept this tradition and custom.” Leafar Seyer

Filmed in high desert of central Tseewahktehtlahn — Iron Jacket’s land, the breath-taking landscape is a backdrop for Iron Jacket’s physical appearance which draws on his traditional form a CHEECHEEMEKAH KWACHEECKAY SOCIETY WARRIOR in red ochre grease paint. An ancient warrior society that went underground after the scalplock bans of the 16th century, who then became the choloani of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries and then became the cholo of the 20th century.

Listen to this ancient, sacred song and oral history and allow the context and insight contained within to shift your perception of the world’s oldest, most misunderstood and labeled “world’s most dangerous” gang subculture in the world.

“CHOLOANI” is the first offering from the forthcoming Cholo Goth body of work. Prayers will be releasing “La Vida Es Un Sueno” song and video on September 30.

The full transcript from video;

After our peoples enslavement and colonization, at the hands of the castillian empire in the mid 1500’s, and after

the imposition of the scalplock bans and laws in which would disband the warrior societys, make illegal the genethliac warrior braid,

forbid the practice of our language, our customs, tradtional dances, traditional songs, and any form of our original and traditional

expression of spirituality and way of life under the threat of imprisonment

and death. There was a small diaspora of our people, members of the disbanded warrior societies and their families whom were not willing to

bend the knee to the viceroyalty of new spain and to the european monarchy, whom refused to accept the christian god of their captors, whom refused

to be assimilated into european colonial culture. Refused to live as slaves and citizens of this foreign military occupation, and colonial empire,

this diaspora of our people were persecuted and labeled hostiles, and filled the gallows and

the cells of the colonial prisons and jails of new spain for centuries. Becoming in this new world, renegades, outlaws, insurgents, now labeled criminals for refusing to submit to colonial rule

and practice western culture, now forced to live on the run.

And thus the christizianized and colonizaed members of our population began to call us choloahneeh, a derogative term meaning those whom live on the run, those

who will not conform. And thus was born

the chohloh’ahneeh or cholo culture, forged and cultivated in the fires of rebellion, the descendants of the disbanded warrior societyes unwilling to submit to a life of servitude and indentured servitude,

living as outlaws, rebels, hostiles challanging the rule and authority of european monarchy and rejecting the whole of european western culture.

And as the christianized and colonized members of our population adopted european western style clothing in the way in which they wore them, and adopted western culture and religion, stopped speaking the

language, whose skin did not wear the tohkahyeeh’tlahkweehlohleeh the earned warrior tattoos, who no longer sung the old songs, no longer wore the peeyohchtleeh or genethliac warrior braid at the back

corwn of the head, who forgot their history and lineage, who accepted this new colonized way of life as workers, as farmers, as toilers as plebians

of their european enslavers, it was only the choloahn’meh, who would become known as the chohloh whom continued to fight, to resist, and continued to sanctify themselves from western culture

in the esoteric expressions of our oroginal culture and

warrior society’s customs that would later define choloh culture, the long shorts symbolizing the kahlstahtl symbolizing the woven agave fiber or cotton long shorts, the tubos the long socks symbolizing the kohtseywahtl the

war leggings, the large cotton shirt symbolizing the weehpeehlee blouse, the long canvas belt symbolizing the tlahkoh’eehlpeehlohneeh the traditional sash, the pano or bandana

headband symbolizing the chichimeca eehshkwah’eeh’kweytlahshtleeh or traditional buckskin headband, the brucha or large mustache symbolizing the teyneeh’weehyoh or mustache of villa of zapata.

This diasporas descendants of hostiles and renagades, of cholohahneeh or choloh,

raised and tempered in the colonial penal systems of new spain which would later become the penal systems of mexico and which would become the prison and jail systems of the united states in 1848,

is what created and cultivated the cholohahneeh or chohloh culture still present in prisons systems of califas and the southwest, still present in the oldest remaining still hostile varrios and neighborhoods

throughout califas and the souwhwest where still lives on the very last remnants, lingeages, traditions and customs of our peoples ancient warrior societys and warrior culture. This is what it means to be a cholo.