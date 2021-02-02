LA’s Persian Barbie Streams New Single “xoxo” Off New EP

Loading...

Los Angeles born pop sensation Disco Shrine, aka Persian Barbie, is unapologetically herself. This firecracker, known as a songwriter, world-traveling DJ, and event curator shares her debut xoxo, disco EP, out now.

With a heavy hitting bass inducing memories of dance-fueled, raucous nights out, focus single “xoxo” from the xoxo, disco EP is as sassy and rebellious as Disco Shrine herself. The powerhouse track evokes the ingenuity of trailblazers like M.I.A and Gwen Stefani with a boss-girl attitude that doesn’t give a f**k about what anyone has to say.

She sings, “I don’t need to tell you what I want, cause it’s not you and I mean it from the heart. You’re like xoxo, and I’m like hell no hell no.” We can all take a page out of Disco’s book – who chooses self love and empowerment. Sometimes that means being strong enough to walk away or vulnerable enough to open up and let love in.







“All the different forms of love, vulnerabilities, and strengths that we experience are what make us who we are. It’s okay that I caught feelings for the bad guy, felt heartbreak, and experienced loneliness, because I also had moments where I grew stronger, was living my best single life, and felt on top of the world without relying on anybody but myself,” she shares. “There are so many ups and downs we experience in our 20’s and it’s easy to feel alone in it all, but with this EP I wanted to share my experience and show people that at the end of the day the best kind of love is self love.”