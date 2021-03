Loading...

Laura Les shares the new song and video, “Haunted.” The song is a jolt of glassy, frenetic energy complete with a video directed by Weston Allen.

The track is her first ever on streaming, appearing due to high-demand from fans after debuting the song at a virtual DJ set last year. The song also follows her work as half of the duo 100 gecs, who released their latest album 1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues last year.

Watch/Listen “Haunted” above and stay tuned for more from Laura Les coming soon.