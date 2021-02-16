Lauren Auder Debuts Cinematic New Video for “Heathen”

Loading...

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Lauren Auder debuted the video for her new single “Heathen.” Directed by Layo Mussi, the video places Auder in a series of austere but beautifully cinematic backdrops. Whether she’s submerging herself in a pond fully clothed, ambling beside a blazing bonfire, or gazing out a fogged window as she rides through the countryside, Auder lights up each frame with her magnetic presence and ultimately heightens the song’s stormy intensity.

“Heathen,” is from the London-based artist’s new EP titled, 5 Songs for the Dysphoric out now via True Panther and Harvest Records (full album link). The Clams Casino & dviance produced single was recently featured on i-D’s “Best New Music” playlist and Paste hailed it as one of their picks for “10 Best New Songs” calling the track, “utterly mesmerizing, blending dark dance-pop and noise-rock sounds, with only Auder’s deep baritone vocals to guide you through the haze.” Referring to the track as “my favourite song I’ve ever worked on,” Auder explains that “Heathen” is about “longing for a test run before life proper. Learning to accept that all we get is a 9-month-long bomb shelter before you’re very much in the world.”