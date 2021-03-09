Lido Pimienta Shares New Video Ahead of Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Performance

Loading...

Lido Pimienta has shared a new video for “Coming Thru” today, a track featured on ‘Miss Colombia’, one of the most celebrated album releases of 2020.

“The song is about surviving, deciding when to share and when to stop sharing, and understanding when one is being used,” Pimienta said of “Coming Thru.” “The characters could be your own conscience, anxieties or fears.” Of the new video, she added, “This is a third installment between Orly Anan and I, and with the support of our director, cinematographer and amazing crew, we made it happen in the safest way during the pandemic in Mexico City. The creatures next to me are acting as my conscience but most importantly, my sense of power, surrounded by the abundance of colorful fruits and foods that are to be shared ONLY by the ones who want to protect us.”

This Sunday at Noon PT / 3:00 PM ET, Pimienta will perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony which will stream live at Grammy.com.

Pimienta’s first-ever Grammy nomination, ‘Miss Colombia’ is nominated in the ‘Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album’ category. Pimienta recently spoke with Grammy.com about being a first-time nominee and her inspirations behind the album – read that conversation here.

More info on Lido Pimienta: https://www.lidopimienta.com/