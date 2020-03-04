Lightning Bug Sign to Fat Possum, Release “The Onely Ones” Single

Lightning Bug is the hypnotic shoegaze project led by Brooklyn-based Audrey Kang, who released their new album October Song last year to an 8.0 from Pitchfork. Today, the band is announcing they’ve signed to Fat Possum, who will re-issue October Song on vinyl for the first time on April 24th.

To celebrate the news Lightning Bug have shared a stunningly atmospheric new song and video called “The Onely Ones.” Of the song and video, Kang says: “You know when you experience a sudden extreme of emotion? Not quite anguish, not quite joy, but some unutterable mixture of both. This song is my attempt to express that.

The video for ‘The Onely Ones’ seeks to represent the fleeting impressions that stream behind the membrane of immediate reality. It attempts to remind how there is, shimmering within each person, an entire universe as intangible and as infinite as time.”

Additionally, Lightning Bug have announced tour dates that include a run at SXSW and a May record release show at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, New York.

TOUR DATES:

3/18 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Desert Daze Party, 4:15 PM) *

3/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Ground Control Showcase, 8 PM) *

3/19 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Levitation Party, 2:50 PM) *

3/23 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Free Show)

3/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

5/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room ^

*SXSW

^ October Song vinyl release show