Lil Baby Drops Video for “Heatin Up” Feat Gunna

Lil Baby has dropped the Jon J-directed video for “Heatin Up feat. Gunna” from his new album, My Turn, out today on Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global / Motown Records / Capitol Music Group.

My Turn marks Baby’s first new project since 2018’s Street Gossip and Baby calls it, “my best work to date.” The album also sees guest spots from Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Rylo Rodriguez and 42 Dugg throughout.

Listen to My Turn, currently #1 on Apple Music charts, on your music outlet of choice, https://qualitycontrol.lnk.to/MyTurn

MY TURN TRACKLISTING:

1. Get Ugly

2. Heatin Up (Feat. Gunna)

3. How

4. Grace (Feat. 42 Dugg)

5. Woah

6. Live Off My Closet (Feat. Future)

7. Same Thing

8. Emotionally Scarred

9. Commercial (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

10. Forever (Feat. Lil Wayne)

11. Can’t Explain

12. No Sucker (Feat. Moneybagg Yo)

13. Sum 2 Prove

14. We Should (Feat. Young Thug)

15. Catch The Sun (From “Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack”)

16. Consistent

17. Gang Signs

18. Hurtin

19. Forget That (Feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

20. Solid