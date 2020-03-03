Lil Baby Feat. Lil Wayne – “Forever” Music Video

Lil Baby releases the video for his song “Forever” featuring Lil Wayne. Directed by Jon J, the record is off Lil Baby’s newly-released album, My Turn (Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global / Motown Records / Capitol Music Group).

My Turn landed as the #1 album and #1 playlist on Apple Music within 24 hours, holding all 10 songs on iTunes’ Top 10. All signs point to the album topping the Billboard charts next week.

The internet lit up when Lil Baby posted a photo of himself and Lil Wayne together, with fans scrambling to find out if the GOAT and the Baby GOAT had something cooking. They did. Thank you and your welcome.