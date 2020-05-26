Lil Baby Kicks Off “My Turn” Playlist Takeovers with NBA Star Ja Morant

Grammy-nominated artist Lil Baby taps NBA star Ja Morant to curate his Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora & SoundCloud playlists with his favorite tunes. Still riding high on his chart-topping album My Turn (Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global / Motown Records), Lil Baby will be teaming up with some of his favorite athletes to curate songs that represent their own “My Turn” moment.

First up, is breakout NBA star Ja Morant. Mutual fans of each other, Baby chose Morant to be the first to kick off the takeovers as both have taken over in their respective fields, quietly and quickly, with “creative flair and keen vision who can’t go fast enough” (Sports Illustrated).











Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was voted the unanimous 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year in a poll of 70 eligible voters conducted by ESPN. Morant was the only rookie to appear on all 70 ballots from beat writers around the NBA to national and international reporters. His amazing individual play, durability, and efforts in making the Grizzlies one of the biggest surprise successes of the season all contributed to the voting results.