Lil Baby Releases Video for “Grace” Feat 42 Dugg From #1 Album ‘My Turn’

Grammy-nominated artist Lil Baby releases the video for “Grace (featuring 42 Dugg),” directed by Jon J. Earlier this week, Lil Baby’s album, My Turn, (Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global / Motown Records / Capitol Music Group) topped the charts at number one on Billboard’s Top 200. This marks the Atlanta rap star’s turn with his first #1 album, with 197,000 equivalent units sold.

My Turn marks Baby’s first new project since 2018’s Street Gossip and, as Lil Baby said in a The New York Times feature, “Due to the fact that I haven’t dropped in a year — and the year that I didn’t drop was the year that I blew up — this is a whole different me. This a whoooole different everything.” With such a rapid rise and a relentless stream of hits, it’s clear that Lil Baby is one of the greatest modern success stories in hip-hop.