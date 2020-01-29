Lil Baby Reveals “Catch the Sun” Single Off Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack

Today marks the premiere of the video for “Catch the Sun” by Lil Baby — a song from the Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, released by Motown Records. Arriving as Queen & Slim hits UK theaters, the quietly stunning visual will have its broadcast premiere via BET Jams, BET Hip-Hop and the Viacom billboard in Times Square.

In the video, Lil Baby and his co-star recreate the on-the-run love story of Queen & Slim. With its dreamlike beauty and captivating tension, the visual perfectly captures the introspective track. It was directed by Cam Busby (Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black), who also helmed the video for Megan Thee Stallion x VickeeLo’s contribution to the soundtrack, “Ride or Die.”

Last month, the first offerings from a merchandise line accompanying Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack (Motown Records) were unveiled. The line includes a crewneck, short and longsleeve t-shirts, a cutout t-shirt, a photo t-shirt and a tote bag. A digital soundtrack will be delivered via email upon purchase of any item. The soundtrack is available for download / streaming at all DSPs, while the CD configuration can be purchased at Amazon and other retailers. Buy Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack and merchandise at https://queenandslimsoundtrack.com/