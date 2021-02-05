Lil Baby Reveals “Errbody” Behind the Scenes for Vevo Footnote

Loading...

Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby has exclusively partnered with Vevo for a behind-the-scenes look at his action-packed music video “Errbody.” In the Vevo Footnotes episode, he reveals his favorite scenes to film, talks the thrill of doing his own stunts and bringing a helicopter into his hood. Directors Edgar Estevez, Daps, and Christian Breslauer also explain their inspirations behind the video concept and the challenges of filming the helicopter scenes and the car chases with spectators in downtown Atlanta.

A complete outline of “Lil Baby ‘Errbody’ | Vevo Footnotes” is listed below.

Footnotes Outline:

[00:08] Lil Baby released the ‘Errbody’ video on Dec 3, 2020, his 26th birthday.

[00:12] The video was directed by Edgar Estevez, Daps, and Christian Breslauer. [00:16] Filming took place in Atlanta over the course of three long days. [00:23] “Edgar wrote the treatment for this concept when P called him and said he needed a crazy visual. Coming with heavy action concepts he knew collaborating with Christian, who’s done tons of action movie inspired music videos, was a no-brainer and would bring the cinematic vision. Daps was the glue holding us all together having worked with Lil Baby so much.” -Edgar Estevez, Daps, & Christian Breslauer [00:36] Daps previously worked with Lil Baby, directing the video for “Baby” featuring DaBaby. [00:47] Lil Baby is driving a vintage Chevelle SS. The other car is a Dodge Charger Hellcat.