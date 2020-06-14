Lil Keed & Gunna Join Forces For New Single “Fox 5”

Rapper Lil Keed releases his new single “Fox 5” via 300 Ent./Young Stoner Stoner Life Records. For the record, Keed links up with fellow YSL recording artist Gunna whose smooth monotone delivery serves as a stark contrast to Keed’s sharp and high pitched flow.

The video for the song, which releases today at 3 PM EST was shot in the projects in Atlanta on Cleveland Ave where Keed once lived before making it out. The location for the video also serves as the inspiration behind the name of his forthcoming album Trapped On Cleveland 3. In addition to “Wavy”, released last month, “Fox 5” will also appear on the album set to come out this summer.