Lil Scrappy Jumps Back into the Rap Game with New Banger “GA/FL” feat Florida’s Own, Tom G

Atlanta veteran rap artist and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star, Lil Scrappy, jumps back into the music scene with new single and visual – “GA/FL” featuring Tom G.

Lil Scrappy, most known as one of the ‘founding fathers’ of the legendary ‘Crunk’ music genre in ATL, brings the energy back with this Louney G produced record. Hailing from the mean streets of Cleveland Ave, Lil Scrappy created this record to show the true contrast and comparisons of two of the most known southern states, Georgia and Florida.

Lil Scrappy enlisted Florida heavy-hitter and OG, Tom G, to go bar for bar on what life is like in the harsh streets of Atlanta and Tampa. In the visual, shot by Todd Uno, you are taken on a brief nostalgic trip to the ‘Crunk’ era where you see old school whips on 30-inch rims, gold slugs, chains, jereseys, red cups and more.

Lil Scrappy is showcasing he still carries the crown in Atlanta, citing lines such as “You slackin. My young n*ggas ready and active. You talkin’ big money you cappin’. We eat up the block while you snackin.” The duo somehow find a way to make you want to get up and dance, while rapping about some of the roughest parts of growing up in the southern cities.

This single is the first single off an upcoming project slated to release Spring/Summer 2021.