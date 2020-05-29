Lil Yachty – “Demon Time” Feat. Draft Day

Lil Yachty releases his new album Lil Boat 3 via Quality Control Music / Motown Records. The third and final installment of the famed Lil Boat series ushers in a new era for the 22-year old rapper, showcasing his growth as both an artist and a man – gone are the days of the “king of the teens”.

Alongside the album release, Yachty shared a new music video for “Demon Time” feat. Draft Day. With features from A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Keed, Drake, DaBaby, Tierra Whack and more, the highly anticipated 19-track studio album pays respects to the fun-loving Lil Boat while making clear that Yachty’s sound is ever-evolving.

Lil Yachty

Lil Boat 3 Tracklist:

1. Top Down

2. Wock In Stock

3. Split / Whole Time

4. T.D. feat. A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, & Tierra Whack

5. Pardon Me feat. Future & Mike WiLL Made-It

6. Demon Time feat. Draft Day

7. Black Jesus

8. From Down Bad

9. Love Jones

10. Can’t Go

11. Oprah’s Bank Account feat. Drake & DaBaby

12. Range Rover Sports Truck feat. Lil Keed

13. Lemon Head

14. Don’t Forget

15. Up There Music

16. Westside

17. Till The Morning feat. Lil Durk & Young Thug

18. Whew’ Chile

19. Concrete Boys