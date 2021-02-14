Lil Yachty – “In My Stussy’s” feat Vince Staples

Loading...

Lil Yachty has continued his impressive 2020 run in 2021 with a versatile playbook, now including the release of his “In My Stussy’s” video featuring Vince Staples.

The song is from Yachty’s deluxe album Lil Boat 3.5 via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The deluxe version of Lil Boat 3 features 7 new tracks with heavyweight features from Future, Drake, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Lil Baby, Oliver Tree, and, of course, Vince Staples.

The third and final installment of the famed Lil Boat series ushered in a new era for the 22-year old rapper, showcasing his growth as both an artist and a man – gone are the days of the “king of the teens” as Yachty’s sound is ever-evolving.