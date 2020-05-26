Lil Yachty Releases “Split/Whole Time” Music Video

22-year-old Grammy-nominated artist Lil Yachty releases “Split / Whole Time” from his much anticipated album, Lil Boat 3 (Quality Control Music/Motown) the third and final installment of his Lil Boat trilogy.

Last week Lil Yachty shared on his official Twitter account the May 29, 2020 release date of Lil Boat 3 along with the LP’s cover artwork, which features a black-and-white photo of a pint-sized baby Yachty.

While Yachty’s tracklist is not yet revealed, fans can expect his most recent Earl on the Beat-produced single, “Oprah’s Bank Account,” with DaBaby and Drake to make an appearance on the album.