Listen: Chaz French Releases “What A Day” Single

Critically acclaimed Washington, D.C. rapper Chaz French unveils a brand new single entitled “What A Day.” Get it HERE via Motown Records.

On the track, the DMV wordsmith floats from airy verses towards a hypnotic hook uplifted by his elastic rhymes. Over ethereal production from CPSL0CK [Nafets] and Supah Mario [Drake, Young Thug], he offers pearls of wisdom by affirming, “The best advice I got is to love. The best that I can give is to love. All that I can do is love. With all that I been through, I still love.” It serves up an empowering and important statement appropriate for the times.

Chaz says, “This moment in time is one of the darkest times in modern history, but at the same time it’s filled with so much hope for change. This generation is tired of waiting for a piece of the “American Dream” for all and are willing to die to get it. It’s all happening in real time, so what a day it is to BE ALIVE.”

The single arrives hot on the heels of “Me” [feat. Cam Wallace] – view video here. Attracting acclaim, HipHopDx described it as “a message of self-love.” Meanwhile, Chaz sat down with University of Maryland football coach Michael Locksley for the Instagram Live show “Late Night with Locks,” and NBCSports plugged it.

Be on the lookout for more music from Chaz very soon.