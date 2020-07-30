Listen: Dear-God Unveils New Single “Buck”

Brampton, Canada’s DEAR-GOD (aka Robert Ortiz) returns to share his first offering of new music this year via Terrible Records and his own imprint End Time via Dine Alone Records. “Buck,” mixed by Lars Stalfors (Lil Peep, Soccer Mommy, St. Vincent), builds on the singular, experimental hip-hop and hardcore sound he first introduced with debut single “The Burbs” and second song “Bitter Winter” last year. The new track picks up right where Ortiz left off in 2019, channeling a relentless energy and attitude into his new music that calls back to the notorious reputation of his live shows back in Brampton and beyond.

Speaking on the the inspiration behind the new song Ortiz says, “Buck is a song about hypervigilance. To go buck is to question everyone and everything around you… to puff up your chest and wear a mask of masculinity in order to survive. It’s very easy for every boy to fall victim to this mentality in their quest to manhood with all of the things we are taught about masculinity. I still experience this battle with my own personal quest, and maybe I will for the rest of my life.”

Listen to “Buck” above and stay tuned for more from DEAR-GOD coming soon.