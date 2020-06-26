Listen: Donna Missal Shares New Track “How Does It Feel”

Donna Missal shares “How Does It Feel,” the soaring slice of luscious shoegaze that opens her new album, Lighter, which will be released on July 10 via Harvest Records.

Donna – who has amassed over 33 million global streams in her career to date – wrote the track with Andrew Wells (X Ambassadors, Bebe Rexha, Fitz and the Tantrums), who produced the album, and Anthony Rossomando, whose credits include co-writing the Oscar-winning song “Shallow.”

“I hope this song finds the cracks in your heart and fills them with light,” says Donna Missal. “I hope this song can turn your disconsolateness into aspiration, and wrap its arms around you the way I wish I could right now. I hope this song meets your unrest with a challenge to desire and believe in dreaming for more.”

Lighter is an album about fragility, self-acceptance and self-discovery. It’s a timeless work from an artist who’s not playing by anyone else’s rules. Fans who pre-order the album in digital format will instantly receive “How Does It Feel” plus the singles “Let You Let Me Down” and “Hurt By You.”