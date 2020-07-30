Listen: Koffee Releases New Single “Pressure”

“Pressure” is the official new single by Grammy award winning artist KOFFEE live across all digital streaming platforms today via Sony Music Entertainment UK/RCA Records. Produced by Ryan Bailey, it launches as a Target Embargo on BBC Radio 1Xtra as well as being Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on Radio 1. Featuring trademark textured lyrics with a realistic lens of the world, the song’s message again is one of positivity.

Koffee stormed her way into 2019 with the release of her debut Rapture praised for its lyrical ingenuity and positive messaging which went on to achieve over half a billion combined audio and visual streams. Dominating last year with a series of anthems, a plethora of magazine covers including i-D and Highsnobiety, she was handpicked by Apple Music for the coveted ‘Up Next’ series and enjoyed sold out headline shows and festival appearances across the Caribbean, North America, Europe and Africa.

The project also appeared in multiple album of the year credits across the likes of Complex, Pitchfork, Billboard and The Guardian. The new decade kickstarted with a historic Grammy win where she took home Best Reggae album breaking the record for the first woman and youngest person to do so.