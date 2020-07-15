Listen to Experimental Duo Black Grapefruit’s Uplifting New Summer Anthem “Stuck”

Listen to the euphoric new stoner anthem from the experimental pop/R&B duo Black Grapefruit. “Stuck” is a sonic representation of the future-pop duo’s reaction to the world right now. Beginning with a compelling spoken word intro from BGF’s lead singer Randa that quickly gives way to the duo’s laid-back, genre-blurring production, the song is about finding solace amongst the chaos in the world as of late. It’s also about waking up and getting high, while waiting for the stimulus check to hit (the song was recorded the week that Congress announced that stimulus checks were coming).

Like so many others over the past several months, Black Grapefruit had lost out on upcoming gigs and had been smoking a lot to balance out all the negative energy in the zeitgeist. They wanted this song to feel like an afternoon malaise; one of those days when you’re checked out by lunch and have nowhere to go, so you let your mind wander into space as if it’s under some kind of spell. The song’s opening lyrics “Full moon last night / Woke up got high / News say we all dyin’ / Guess I better get high again” speaks for itself.

<a href="http://blackgrapefruit.bandcamp.com/track/stuck">Stuck by Black Grapefruit</a>

After a brief stint in Brooklyn following the release of their acclaimed 2014 debut album SOS, Black Grapefruit (aka Randa Smith and Brian Dekker) escaped the city, settling into a rural house in a remote town in upstate New York, where pre-war means pre-War of 1812; in rooms where people were born and died, their new music began to take shape. Soon enough, the floodgates opened. There, Black Grapefruit began writing and recording at a prolific rate. On the outside, it seemed like the two had all but disappeared, but they were actually hunkered down in their studio, writing and recording at a dizzying pace. The duo re-emerged to release their phenomenal genre-blurring sophomore album All My Relations in 2018, which was quickly followed by another album, Fade Forget, in June 2019. They also released another five-track dance-inspired EP last year called Waist. Their music is a direct reaction to the overwhelming tension in today’s world, which they channel through Brian’s boundary-pushing production, undeniable hooks and Randa’s effortless, seductive vocal delivery.