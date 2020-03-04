    Listen to Little Dragon “Are You Feeling Sad?” feat. Kali Uchis

    Little Dragon shares their incredible new single, “Are You Feeling Sad?,” featuring much-loved, Grammy-nominated singer Kali Uchis. The track is a standalone track released ahead of their latest album New Me, Same Us, out March 27th on Ninja Tune.

    While Little Dragon have lent their own inimitable sound to many high-profile collaborations over the years (Gorillaz, Mac Miller, Flying Lotus, BADBADNOTGOOD, SBTRKT, Flume, KAYTRANADA, Big Boi, De La Soul, DJ Shadow, Tinashe, Future, and many more), it is not often that they open up their own tracks to outside influences.

    Says the band, “We are super excited Kali features on this track. All of a sudden, at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”

    Little Dragon’s forthcoming album, New Me, Same Us is entirely self-produced and recorded at their long-term home-built studio in Gothenburg—the city where they formed at school and have played together ever since. It’s the sound of a band going back to basics and falling back in love with their instruments — drums, bass, keyboards, harp, guitar and voice — to produce some of their most focused and best music to date. Fronted by the enigmatic and beloved Yukimi Nagano, with multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin—when he’s not training to be a champion speed skater—on drums and percussion, Little Dragon are a band with a rich history. They got their start living together in a communal squat-cum-recording studio in central Gothenburg in their teens—selling strawberries and driving trucks to make ends meet— and have since rocketed to international acclaim, sustaining a global, decade-spanning touring career which has seen them perform at some of the world’s most revered festivals. Little Dragon is also set to bring their hugely popular and highly-regarded live performances to their previously announced international headline tour, kicking off later this month.

    LITTLE DRAGON 2020 TOUR DATES
    7 Mar 07 Gothenburg, Sweden – Musikens Hus *SOLD OUT
    Mar 09 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns
    Mar 10 Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA *SOLD OUT
    Mar 12 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg *SOLD OUT
    Mar 13 Warsaw, Poland – Niebo *SOLD OUT
    Mar 15 Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy
    Mar 16 Vienna, Austria – Flex
    Mar 18 Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte
    Mar 19 Milan, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31
    Mar 21 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique *SOLD OUT
    Mar 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
    Mar 25 Paris, France – Gaîté Lyrique *SOLD OUT
    Mar 26 London, UK – 02 Brixton Academy
    Apr 15 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
    Apr 17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
    Apr 18 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT
    Apr 20 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
    Apr 21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
    Apr 22 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
    Apr 24 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
    Apr 25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
    Apr 27 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater
    Apr 28 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
    Apr 29 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
    May 01 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
    May 02 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
    May 04 Seattle, WA – Showbox *SOLD OUT
    May 05 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
    May 06 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
    May 08 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
    May 09 Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
    May 11 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
    May 12 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
    May 16 Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital Guadalajara