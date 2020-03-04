Listen to Little Dragon “Are You Feeling Sad?” feat. Kali Uchis

Little Dragon shares their incredible new single, “Are You Feeling Sad?,” featuring much-loved, Grammy-nominated singer Kali Uchis. The track is a standalone track released ahead of their latest album New Me, Same Us, out March 27th on Ninja Tune.

While Little Dragon have lent their own inimitable sound to many high-profile collaborations over the years (Gorillaz, Mac Miller, Flying Lotus, BADBADNOTGOOD, SBTRKT, Flume, KAYTRANADA, Big Boi, De La Soul, DJ Shadow, Tinashe, Future, and many more), it is not often that they open up their own tracks to outside influences.

Says the band, “We are super excited Kali features on this track. All of a sudden, at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”

Little Dragon’s forthcoming album, New Me, Same Us is entirely self-produced and recorded at their long-term home-built studio in Gothenburg—the city where they formed at school and have played together ever since. It’s the sound of a band going back to basics and falling back in love with their instruments — drums, bass, keyboards, harp, guitar and voice — to produce some of their most focused and best music to date. Fronted by the enigmatic and beloved Yukimi Nagano, with multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin—when he’s not training to be a champion speed skater—on drums and percussion, Little Dragon are a band with a rich history. They got their start living together in a communal squat-cum-recording studio in central Gothenburg in their teens—selling strawberries and driving trucks to make ends meet— and have since rocketed to international acclaim, sustaining a global, decade-spanning touring career which has seen them perform at some of the world’s most revered festivals. Little Dragon is also set to bring their hugely popular and highly-regarded live performances to their previously announced international headline tour, kicking off later this month.

