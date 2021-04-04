Listen to Tchami Remix of Surf Mesa & Madison Beer’s “Carried Away”

Loading...

Acclaimed French DJ/producer Tchami has reimagined Surf Mesa and Madison Beer’s hit single, “Carried Away,” as a dark and brooding festival banger. Deep tech house energy builds to a sparkling, sinuous passage, balanced by Tchami’s signature bass and Madison’s echoing vocals.

Since its release last month, “Carried Away” has racked up over 13 million combined global streams and V Magazine observed, “A soundtrack to the untampered capacity of love, Beer and Surf Mesa’s video is as heartwarmingly adorable as the song itself is.”





A pioneer of the future house movement, Tchami is best known for his globally respected records, “Afterlife (feat. Stacy Barthe),” “Adieu,” “Promesses” and “Praise (feat. Gunna),” one of the hit singles from his widely acclaimed 2020 debut album, Year Zero. Conceived in L.A., Paris and London, Year Zero exudes renewal, a sense of creative rebirth that draws on musical culture and Tchami’s personal experiences.

Among the album’s other standout tracks are double-single releases “Born Again” / “Buenos Aires” and “Proud” / “Ghosts.” He has amassed over 475 million combined global streams to date and toured around the world with superstars like DJ Snake, Skrillex, Diplo, and Malaa. Tchami, who co-produced Lady Gaga’s Grammy-nominated Chromatica album, is also regarded as one today’s most sought-after producers.

Surf recently made his first festival announcement. He’ll be performing at Life Is Beautiful 2021, which will be held September 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas. Ticket information is available at https://lifeisbeautiful.com/lineup/.