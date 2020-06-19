Listen to TIFFY’s New Lo-Fi Pop-Punk Single “Something For Nothing”

“Something For Nothing” (buy/stream) is an irresistible, bouncy new riff-driven single from TIFFY, the solo project from the talented young multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Tiffany Sammy.

“Something For Nothing” is the B-side to TIFFY’s new two-song Double Feature 7” single (out today through Dollhouse Lightning!), which includes the dreamy A-side, “Don’t Wanna Talk.” In an effort to give back to her community and those seeking justice and change across the US and beyond, TIFFY is donating 100% of all digital sales, merch and 7” sales through the end of June to The Loveland Foundation (an organization that provides mental health resources to communities of color, and especially for black women).

Folks who dig this should purchase Double Feature through TIFFY’s Bandcamp today, who’s also donating 100% of today’s sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund… that way, ALL the money’s going to a good cause!