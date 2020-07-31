Listen: Travis Barker Enlists Run The Jewels On New Track

Travis Barker teams up with Run The Jewels for the new song, “Forever.” The track is their latest collaboration together following “All Due Respect” from Run The Jewels’ latest album RTJ4 and arrives after their numerous live performances together, including a set at Coachella. Additionally, all the proceeds from the song will be going to the Next Level Boys Academy, a charity that Killer Mike works closely with focused on helping young men avoid prison & develop into stable members of society.

“Forever” follows Barker’s previous singles “Drums Drums Drums” featuring Wiz Khalifa, “Dogshit” featuring Jasiah and Nascar Aloe, “Gimme Brain” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, and the Meet The Drummers EP with 03 Greedo. The song also arrives after Run The Jewels’ aforementioned album, RTJ4, released earlier this Summer.

Last year marked the launch of Travis Barker’s new record label, DTA Records, which operates as a worldwide joint venture with Elektra Music Group and serves as Barker’s outlet for his many genre-crossing collaborations as well as a home for artist development under his tutelage. “Gimme Brain” acted as a cap off to a busy 2019 where amongst other projects, Barker collaborated with many of today’s most exciting artists such as Lil Nas X, $uicideboy$, XXXTentacion, Halsey, Lil Peep, YUNGBLUD, Pharrell, 03 Greedo, Fever 333, nothing.nowhere, and more. More recently, DTA announced the signing of their first artist, jxdn, and released his label debut single “Angels & Demons,” which has already amassed over 8.5 million global streams in its first week with an additional 20 million views of the track’s companion music video on YouTube.

Travis Barker’s multi-faceted career has placed him at the epicenter of culture for the past two decades. Today, he’s a full-time member of both Blink-182 and Transplants, and the exclusive on-album drummer for Goldfinger and FEVER 333 (whose 2018 Grammy-nominated “Made An America” he produced). In addition to releasing a new record with Blink-182, in 2019 alone Barker recorded and/or released work with Lil Nas X, $uicideboy$, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Korn, YUNGBLUD, XXXTentacion ft. Kanye West, Lil Peep, Pharrell, The Game, UnoTheActivist, Ghostemane, Yelawolf, nothing,nowhere, 03 Greedo, and others.