Little Simz Enlists Cleo Sol for New Single & Video With New Album Coming 9/3

Little Simz shares a new single and video. “Woman” featuring Cleo Sol follows “Introvert” as the second offering from Simz’ forthcoming record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which is set to arrive on September 3rd via Age 101. In a volte-face from the epic firestorm of “Introvert,” which delved deep into crises both societal and personal, the lissom swoon of “Woman” is a soulful love letter to women around the world, produced by Inflo and featuring her “Selfish” collaborator Cleo Sol, once again, on gorgeously airy guest vocals. Of the song, Simz says: “I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that! It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.”

As if to underline that exact point, Simz steps behind the camera for the very first time to direct the sumptuous video. Filmed in lush, almost iridescent Technicolor tones, styled entirely by Gucci and featuring an array of stunning cameos, Simz creates a glamorous yet sharply modern Utopia; an army of immaculately dressed, unapologetically powerful women (Jourdan Dunn, Joy Crookes and Denai Moore among them) in a rambling country estate, coolly getting things done and running the world, all the while looking effortlessly flawless to boot. The casting was not incidental – every woman in the video has personal significance to Simz, from her own cousins, Paij and Caroline, to her friend of 15 years, model Sienna King, to the likes of Zeze Millz and Kesewa Aboah, creating a moving, united front of sisterhood. The resultant video is a feast for the senses that hits on visual, social and emotional levels, and just another reason to get very, very excited indeed about what else Little Simz has in store this year.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is the first full length from Simz since her critically-acclaimed, Mercury Prize nominated, and Ivor Novello Award winning 2019 record GREY Area. Over the course of her lush and expansive, defiantly sprawling new album, Simz delivers an undeniable modern classic, effortlessly condensing any number of disparate styles and genres into music which thrillingly broaches the gap between urgent modern treatise and hip hop. A bold, quantum leap forward from GREY Area, this is hardly music aiming simply for the pop charts; rather, it is turbo charged with the kind of fury and potency, confusion and anxiety that make up the modern experience of being a black woman at this particular point in time. This is no mere philosophical exercise, however – the result is her most ambitious and soaring body of work to date, one which operates at the very heights of what rap can be. The album opens with previously released single, the heart stopping clarion call of “Introvert,” a visceral essay about lives lived in the cross-hairs of society. That track was released alongside a stunning video directed by Salomon Ligthelm of PRETTYBIRD which is at turns majestic and terrifying

The ensuing tracks, produced by Simz’ regular collaborator Inflo, run into each other seamlessly and enlist the rapidly emergent likes of Cleo Sol, Obongjayar and even “The Crown” actress Emma Corrin, to create a kind of rangy, nimble storytelling which conjures up the febrile, strident world we live in with an unflinching energy and vividness. These songs are flash-lit Polaroids, ready framed and developing before our very eyes, and their creator is nowhere and everywhere, documenting a new natural history in which moments of tenderness coexist with shocking violence, and unabashed celebrations of femininity sit alongside deeply personal glimpses of introspection.

Of the many voices in music today, Simz’ is among the most commanding, writing at a pitch of intensity and urgency that few can match. However, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is no diatribe. Instead, it is an intensely alive hybrid, a work of radical honesty that uses personal history as a means of magnifying and challenging the paradoxes we find ourselves in, both social and personal, macro and micro. Like some of the legendary musicians that came before her, Simz is looking at the chaos and disorder in the world right now with resourceful, refined eyes, and she sees the glorious opportunity and enormous responsibility that affords.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert also follows Simz’ starring role in Netflix’s cult British drug-dealer drama Top Boy. Executive-produced by Drake, Simz plays one of the show’s lead actors as single mother Shelley. She is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming season, which is currently being filmed.

Watch and listen to “Woman” above, find full album details below, and stay tuned for more from Little Simz soon.

Little Simz

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

September 3, 2021

1. Introvert

2. Woman ft. Cleo Sol

3. Two Worlds Apart

4. I Love You, I Hate You

5. Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)

6. Little Q Pt 2

7. Gems (Interlude)

8. Speed

9. Standing Ovation

10. I See You

11. The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)

12. Rollin Stone

13. Protect My Energy

14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15. Point and Kill ft. Obongjayar

16. Fear No Man

17. The Garden (Interlude)

18. How Did You Get Here

19. Miss Understood