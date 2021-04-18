London Duo Eli & Fur Enlist Disciples for Shimmering House Track “The Pressure”

Loading...

Fresh off the back of collaborations with Camelphat and Danny Howard, London-based singer, songwriter, production, and DJ duo Eli & Fur batten down the hatches for yet another monolithic project. In collaboration with long-time friends and fellow Brits, Disciples, they collectively share a thumping new single, “The Pressure.”

The listener is plunged fervently into Disciples and Eli & Fur’s experimental new world of depth-charged vocals and sub-aquatic sound design – “The Pressure” is a project which has been masterminded through the global pandemic, eagerly waiting to be unleashed upon the new-world as we begin our descent back to normality.

It’s clear to hear the impressive collective production knowledge at play here between Disciples x Eli & Fur – their distinct and unique sounds have been married together whilst retaining each other’s signature tonality with masterful effect.

Eli & Fur describe the release as “a combination of both ours and Disciples’ sound which we feel is really special. It falls somewhere in between a track that makes you want to get up and dance as well as retaining that emotive and ethereal sound we feel is so important for any track we release. For us it is about being all consumed by love and all the positive and negative that comes with that.”







Waves of shimmering pads lap through the mix like an ocean-tide across the deep spectrum of body moving synths and steadfast drum work. The original vocal accompaniment has been supplied by both parties, Eli & Fur’s call and response style vocal arrangement effortlessly parallels with the sonant recordings provided by Disciples.

The track rises and falls with lifelike character, a sea-spray of FX carries the arrangement into a crescendo for a final downpour of house music euphoria. Eli & Fur’s breadth of ability never fails to impress even the most casual of listeners, their unification with Disciples is welcomed with open arms and untold dancefloor elation.

Luke of Disciples says, “We’re so excited to be dropping this track… Eli and Fur are like sisters to us. We met about 5/6 years ago in Newcastle at Club Digital and the connection has stayed real ever since. It’s funny, despite knowing each other for all that time we had never officially spoken about collaborating – it’s always just been us joking around when we do link up, so it’s so exciting to finally get to do this and go back to back vocally and production wise. This one felt really special from the jump”.

More at https://www.eliandfur.com