London Grammar Release New Single “How Does It Feel”

London Grammar have released their brand new single “How Does It Feel, co-produced by Brit-award winning writer and producer Steve Mac. On the track, frontwoman Hannah Reid channels a side of London Grammar fans haven’t seen before, and arrives just a few weeks ahead of the release of Californian Soil, the band’s anticipated new studio album out April 16th on Ministry Of Sound/Columbia Records.

Of the single, Hannah Reid said, “I’ve always loved pop music. Some of my favorite writers and singers are female, many who are younger than me but who are absolutely smashing the pop world with amazing songs. This song started off as an experiment, and ended up being one of my favorites on the record. Along with our alternative side, this creates a light and shade on our album that I’ve always wanted to achieve.”

London Grammar will play their biggest headline tour to date this November, including two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace. Pre-sale tickets sold out instantly upon release, followed swiftly by general sale tickets which sold out in record time. All dates are now sold out.

UK Tour Dates

November 2021

November 5 O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 6 O2 Academy, Glasgow

November 8 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

November 9 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

November 12 Alexandra Palace, London

November 13 Alexandra Palace, London