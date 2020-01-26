Long Awaited Twin Atlantic Album ‘POWER’ Is Here

Tapping into their LCD Soundsystem fandom, and acknowledging the influence of Depeche Mode, POWER is eight punchy tracks and two compelling interludes.

No fat, no fuss, all fire, made by a band plugging in, turning it up and taking charge. The message: here are their new songs, take them – and the band – as you find them. Listen to their newest single “Barcelona” below.

After ten years, Twin Atlantic got their Glasgow studio fully up-and-running. They gigged for thrills, and used the money to fund the album they wanted to make. They took charge of production. And only then, when all that was done and dusted, did they sign a new record deal. Yes, they had to do everything themselves – and they’d have had it no other way.

Following a blistering main stage performance at Reading & Leeds Festival in the summer, as well as supporting The 1975 in Glasgow, Twin make their full live return with a March underplay tour, including an intimate night at London’s Electric Ballroom.

The band have also been announced for next year’s TRNSMT Festival on Saturday, July 11th alongside acts including Liam Gallagher, Foals & Keane.

POWER track listing: 1. Oh! Euphoria!

2. Barcelona

3. Novocaine

4. Mount Bungo (Interlude)

5. I Feel It Too

6. Ultraviolet Truth

7. Asynchronous (Interlude)

8. Volcano

9. Messiah

10. Praise Me

More at https://www.facebook.com/twinatlantic/